My school degree

Hello! My name is GG, I’m a recent highschool graduate and starting college this fall. I am pursuing a bachelors in chemistry with a hope to continue into a PhD program, the issue being I only have funds for my first semester. I don’t come from a good income household, my mom still needs to care for my sister so I’m on my own, I have a job but I don’t get paid nearly enough to pay for my schooling. If anyone is willing to pay my tuition I am willing to pay back the money I just need the funds to start.