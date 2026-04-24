My Request for a Fresh Start

I am reaching out to see if your organization offers financial or relocation assistance for individuals dedicated to maintaining their sobriety and rebuilding their lives.I am a recovering addict who has been clean since my release from prison in 2023. Following my release, I successfully rebuilt my life, secured employment, found a place to live, and bought a car. Unfortunately, a year ago, I was forced to leave my job because the silica sand at the work site caused severe respiratory issues. Despite submitting countless applications, I have faced prolonged unemployment. This led to my car being repossessed, the loss of my savings, and selling my personal items just to afford food.Currently, I am living in a remote rural RV with two other people. The living space has no running water, and the nearest town is 9 miles away. Because I lack transportation, finding consistent work or even getting to a grocery store is a daily crisis. I scrape by doing odd jobs like clearing yards and cleaning houses. I want to avoid standard homeless shelters because the high presence of active drug use poses an unnecessary risk to my hard-earned sobriety.My goal is to relocate to a city with stable public transit and viable job opportunities. I estimate that it will take $7,000 to cover moving costs, secure safe temporary housing, and establish myself until I find employment. I am deeply committed to a better future, but I have reached my absolute limit alone.Please let me know if your program has resources, grants, or transitional housing support that could help me take this next step. Thank you for your time, consideration, and life-changing work.

Sincerely, Susie



