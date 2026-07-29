My Quinceañera Dream

I've dreamed of having a quinceañera since I was a little girl. It's always meant so much to me, a celebration of who I am and this important milestone. Right now, my mom is in a program to get better, and soon I'll be living with her. She doesn't have the money to throw me a quinceañera, but I know how much it would mean to her too. If I could raise the money to make this happen, it would be a way to celebrate together and show her that we did this. Your support would mean the world to me. Thank you for standing with me on this special day.💗💝💝