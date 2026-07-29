My pursuit to know Gods Soul

Since meeting Jesus in 2023 and Him saving my life, my purpose has been to know the entirety of His Soul.

Through seeking Him, I have made the decision to go back to school to get my bachelor's in theology and biblical studies.

I am currently working as a support worker and caregiver, and with my education, I want to help teenagers who have been involved in the foster care and criminal justice systems by bringing the light and love of Jesus into these institutions.





If you feel called to give, I am so grateful for any contribution; anything helps towards paying for my tuition and rent.





Have a blessed day :)

Nicole ⭐️



