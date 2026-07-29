My pup ate something very poisonous

My puppy was outside using the bathroom as usual, but later that night on June 5th, she completely stopped eating. Since then, she has not eaten anything and has become very thin. I have been using a spray bottle to give her water and help keep her hydrated.





Her condition has become very concerning. She is passing blood when she has bowel movements, and at times it appears to be only blood. I am extremely worried that if I wait any longer, her condition may worsen significantly. I am seeking assistance so that I can get her to a veterinarian as soon as possible.



