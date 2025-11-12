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My Price is My Life: A Nurse Whistleblower’s Fight

Goal$100 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJodi OMalley

My Price is My Life: A Nurse Whistleblower’s Fight

I’m Jodi O’Malley, MSN, RN—a bedside nurse, federal whistleblower, and founder of NursesOutLoud™ & RighteousRN


What I Saw. What I Exposed. What It Cost Me.

On September 20, 2021, I released a video with James O’Keefe and Project Veritas. In it, I exposed what I was witnessing inside my hospital: institutional pressure to follow policies and protocols grounded in lower standards of care. I talked about the interference in the physician-patient relationship, institutional denial of repurposed medications and under reported vaccine injuries. 


I was a bedside nurse watching patients suffer under protocols I knew were wrong. So I recorded what was happening and shared it with the world.


I got fired from my federal job in 2022 and with that financial security.


The Fight to Keep My License

Since that video went live, I’ve been in continuous legal battle. Eighteen board complaints were filed against me. The Arizona State Board of Nursing investigated. After a formal ethics evaluation, I was completely cleared. They found I did nothing wrong.


But the lawsuits didn’t stop.

The pharmacist who appears in that video obtained an order of protection against me. I went to a two-day hearing and won that case. But she wasn’t done. She decided to sue me for $500,000 in damages, claiming defamation, emotional distress, false light, and invasion of privacy.


That case has been pending for years. Now it’s heading to an eight-day jury trial in January 2027.


What I Built Anyway

While defending my nursing license. While fighting the pharmacist lawsuit. While working two jobs. I didn’t stop.


I created free content and education on social media. I obtained my long-term CNE provider certification so I could teach nurses about the Code of Ethics—the real Code, the one that empowers them to stand like I stood. 


I led a team of nurses and we produced over 700 episodes of NursesOutLoud, putting out content five days a week for years.


All of this was possible because of your generous donations.


You stood with me when the system tried to silence me. You helped me defend my license. You helped me build a platform so that the next nurse wouldn’t have to walk alone.

Now I’m asking for help one more time.


What I’m Fighting Now

Over five years, I’ve cycled through four different attorneys as these cases evolved:

• MSPB Federal Whistleblower Appeal: $20,000 to date (fighting my termination, proving the system retaliated against me for speaking)

• Pharmacist Defamation Lawsuit: $30,000+ (defending against the $500k claim)

• Jury Trial (January 2027): $30-40,000 (eight days in court, expert witnesses, trial logistics)


Total: $85-95,000 in active legal costs.


I’m still standing. But I’m tired.


Where Your Donation Goes

Legal Defense (85%+) Every dollar funds the active litigation: MSPB appellate work, January jury trial, expert witnesses, trial preparation, appellate preservation. This is what it costs to defend yourself when speaking the truth becomes a liability.


Mission Continuity (15% or less)

• Essential travel to DC for Senate testimony and legislative advocacy

• Course platform maintenance (CNE revenue funds ongoing litigation)

• Completion of Know the Code RN—the whistleblower’s interpretation of the 2025 ANA Code of Ethics


Why This Matters—Really

I didn’t expose what I witnessed because I wanted to be famous. I did it because people were dying. I did it because the physician-patient relationship was being destroyed. I did it because I couldn’t look my patients in the eye and pretend everything was okay when it wasn’t.

And when I spoke, I lost everything—my job, my reputation, years of my life to legal battles.


But I also built something: a movement of nurses who know the 2025 ANA Code of Ethics. Nurses who understand they have power. Nurses who won’t be silenced.

When you support this fund, you’re funding:

• Justice for a federal whistleblower (and protecting every nurse who speaks truth after me)

• The infrastructure for mandatory ethics education in every nursing school in America

• A legacy that says: Nurses matter. Patients matter. Truth matters. The physician-patient relationship is sacred.


It is done. The victory is already won. (Jeremiah 29:11 | Romans 8:28)

The Bible should guide the believer like the Code of Ethics guides the nurse. Both are living, breathing documents. I stood when I could have stayed silent. I’m asking you to stand with me now.


Stand with me. Pray with me. Give if you’re called.

Your donation funds the fight. Your prayers fund the victory.



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