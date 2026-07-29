my pregnant wife needs help

Me and my wife are currently living in an apartment she is pregnant with twins we just found out recently and our neighbor is using some kind of poison it's really strong and we need to get out we're currently trying to get a new place but our jobs have been cutting hours and we can currently not afford to leave our apartment I didn't know where to turn and I've heard about this helping people no matter what I just need enough to help get us through the door at a new apartment all of these apartments are asking for so much money I just need a little help if you could just donate a dollar I would appreciate it we both would and our future children cuz I don't know what I'm going to do.