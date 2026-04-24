My Precious Son diagnosed with pancreatoblastoma

Hi, my name is Carlton and I am fundraising for my seven year old son who was diagnosed with pancreatoblastoma, which is a rare form of cancer. He is such a joyful little man and is the best thing that could ever happen to me as a parent. The hospital has done all they could do and referred me to another provider who would be able to help with treatment of this rare disease, but I am extremely short on funding to have Christopher, my son begin his treatment therapy. Please everyone, please donate whatever you can, no matter how little please. We really need your support.