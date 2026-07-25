My poor girl Tink has asthma and needs an inhaler

Tink is 7 years old and has extremely bad asthma to the point where she is having several attacks a day and they keep getting worse.

She has been on meds for over a year now and they have not helped at all, she is in desperate need of an inhaler and the cost is approx $300-500 to order from CA and looking at a $300 vet visit for X-rays to secure the prescription and get her care until it would arrive 3-5 weeks from the order date.





She is my world, I don't know what I'd do without her, life is hard and I simply cannot afford this much in vet bills at the time. They do not offer pay plans and I do not qualify for any kind of pet insurance/ CC.