My place burnt down

MY HOUSE JUST BURNT DOWN. 5 years ago I bought some property in my hometown in Alaska with a plan to put a cabin on it. Today when I got home my travel trailer which I was staying in with my 2 dogs until I was able to build my place was engulfed in flames and my immediate thought was my dog Bentley, (she stays home, hates riding anywhere) as where my other dog "DOG" is with me 24/7. My heart sank thinking of my poor girl. I threw the door open screaming her name inside and was blown out the door by the flames. I got right back up to go get my girl and when I started up the stairs the second time I heard the most beautiful sound ever. Her gps telling me she was in the woods (connected to my Bluetooth hearing aids) and just like that she come wagging up to me and at that moment I knew everything was going to be fine. The two things that mattered to me were with me. I'm a little burnt, I won't have to trim my mustache for, well probably ever and I got some of that annoying neck hair removed so I got that going for me. I am not one to ask for anything but unfortunately i think i need some help this time. The insurance will cover the payoff of the trailer but that is it. I am just trying to get another temporary rv/travel trailer. Right now, i am sleeping at the office and am very thankful to have heat and a roof over my head.





Thank you.