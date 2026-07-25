Hi! My name is Abby. Let me tell you a little about what God has been doing in my life. Since the time I was little, I have felt God’s call to serve as a foreign missionary. With that in mind, I took the last four years to complete a degree in Elementary Education from a Bible college. My heart is to help children learn about Jesus and how much He loves them. During my college summers, I had the opportunity to attend Camp BIMI to familiarize me with what it means to be a missionary.

Now for my next step…

Adam and Esther Friedenstein are missionaries living and serving in Cojutepeque, El Salvador. They have a thriving church there and operate a Christian school. They have invited me to come this summer to help in the ministry and I have accepted. I plan to be there for 5 weeks. I believe this opportunity will truly help develop and prepare me for future ministry on the foreign field.

The funds raised will go to covering my travel expenses and living while there. If there are any funds remaining, I will donate them to the work in El Salvador. Would you help me go on this trip? Will you help me take my next step?





Thank you in advance for supporting me. I know not everyone will be able to help financially, however I covet your prayers for me as I serve in El Salvador and continue to pursue God’s will for my life. If I can answer any questions about my trip, please reach out to me.