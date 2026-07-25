Help Support My New Beginning and My Mission to Give Back

My name is Rocky Quinn, and after serving more than 21 years of a 25-year sentence, I am returning home to Port St. Joe, Florida. This transition is both exciting and challenging, and I am working hard to build a stable, positive future as I reconnect with my wife, family and community.

Before my incarceration, I made harmful choices and take full responsibility for them. Over the years, my faith, mindset, and purpose have changed. I am not returning as the same man I was when I left. Today, I am committed to serving Christ, living honestly, supporting my family, working hard, and giving back to my community.

As I begin rebuilding my life, I am raising funds to help with essential reentry expenses, including food, clothing, housing-related costs, work needs, and establishing a foundation for a successful transition.

Beyond meeting these immediate needs, I hope to use my story to encourage others—especially young people—to avoid the mistakes I made and choose a better path. I am also developing a community initiative beginning with assisting the elderly, called Do Your Part (DYP), and focuses on faith, responsibility, family, and service.

Any support—through donations, prayers, encouragement, or sharing this fundraiser—is deeply appreciated. Your support represents hope, opportunity, and belief in positive change.

Thank you for standing with me as I begin this new chapter.

With humility and gratitude,

Rocky Quinn