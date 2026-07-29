My nephew needs help

I am doing this GoFundMe account to help my nephew raise the money he needs to help him pay his bills and so he doesn't lose his vehicle and his place to live .. He had some misfortunate things come up in the last couple of months and he had to take care of it... However he lost his job so he is looking for a new job but in the mean time he needs a lot of help to get his electric, rent, car payment, and insurance paid so he doesn't lose any of this because he has worked so hard to get where he is and he did it on his own... He deserves the help so let's all show him just how much we can and want to see him succeed.