My name is Summer Beesley I survived.

My name is Summer Beesley and I survived through some of the most horrific abuse of Domestic Violence and coordinated attempts on my life. I am very grateful & thankful to be alive. It has not been without complications, trials, struggles, mostly because of the significant physical damage and impact such heinous acts of violence left damage done to my body that will require surgeries to correct. I suffered through what I didn’t even know I would be able to live through. Not one day goes by that I don’t thank God immediately for being alive. I live in a rural area and specialists physicians all hours away from where I live. Requires me to travel to get the necessary surgical treatment I need to correct & repair the damage. Which before that is even an option you have to go through everything else first, hurdles, red tape, and never ending of waiting because well that’s our health care system. Doctors who see the damage know the history which is very well detailed information through out my medical history & records. Will give me the referral to fix the damage, alleviate pain, and give a better chance for optimal healing and treatment of the chronic state a criminal put me in. Yes I did everything I could to bring my abuser to justice the complications were McGirt and Covid 19 with us both being Native Americans in OK tribal territory, law enforcement and the judicial system didn’t know what to do and feared backlash and being sued. Claiming they had no jurisdiction over us. This was a culture shock to me I was proud to be Native American and that’s when I learned why so many of us go missing, are murdered, beaten, and heinous crimes of violence committed against us, and so very few people know about it. So very few even live to report their abuse, and we are not met with the same standards as non native victims and survivors. I was so afraid of losing my life after repeatedly telling police making reports showing my protection order and yet my abuser was not held accountable and later an officer had the audacity to state “The state and tribal court systems don’t communicate and a lot of cases fell through the cracks of justice”. I was not aware it was up to the victim or survivor to work their on case, keep both tribal and non tribal judicial systems aware and working their case to hold the perpetrators of violent crimes accountable while trying to heal and working on more than surviving but thriving. I want justice to be the same for every single victim/survivor of violence and heinous crimes with the perpetrators of such crimes held accountable based on the facts of the cases. It is time our government, our society, and our people stand united on that no perpetrators of violence should have the chance to reoffend and especially not escalate to taking someone’s life. I was recently hospitalized due to complications from damage done to my body while I fought to get out of an awful situation while trying to fight for my health, life, and most importantly justice and holding the perpetrators and those who helped them accountable. We need to sound alarms that our system has failed, and if you need statistics look up the statistics on how because of laws like McGirt and jurisdictional issues and law enforcement agencies willfully neglecting to investigate crimes where the victims are native has made natives Americans targets for crimes of violence because of legal loopholes and getting away with it which is about power and we as a society have to say “No more victims with stories like mine, or statics that crush your hope and faith in justice at all”. We the people should all want anyone who is the perpetrator(s) of such vile, hateful, and heinous crimes against humanity and that the justice system will not tolerate it! No more blanket immunity for DAs, Judges, and Law enforcement who willfully neglect to do their duties under the law, and that no more victims ending up missing, or murdered because of any negligence. No more excuses we need prevention, awareness, accountability, action and efforts to ensure that perpetrators of such crimes take it very seriously knowing they will not get slapped on the wrist and low bail just so they can go out and reoffend again, or look for legal loopholes to escape punishment and accountability. I am doing my best to navigate my health and safety while refusing to remain silent or threatened to remain silent because the perpetrators don’t want to be held accountable and have already gotten away with putting me in the state I an in now. I appreciate every effort of those who help, who like me want change within our judicial system and accountability for heinous crimes. Again I greatly appreciate and I am so thankful to even be alive and only seek help while fighting for my health and justice as a survivor. Thank you again!