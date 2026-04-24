My name is Lisa please help to avoid eviction

Hello everyone. I live with my son who has just secured a job after many months of unemployment. I am asking for funds to help cover my rent for —May—because I was unable to work for two weeks. Consequently, after going two weeks without working, I naturally could not earn enough money to cover my rent. I currently have only $200, as I have just started working for a different company.

This is the first time I have ever had to ask for help to make up the difference for my rent. I have lived at the same address for 16 years, and this is the very first time I have found myself in a situation where I lack the funds to cover my housing costs. My rent payment was due on the 30th of this past May but Ill have 5 days more to complete.

I beg you: please help me. I am asking only for the specific amount I need to pay my rent; however, if you wish to help me with anything beyond that, I would be eternally grateful.





"The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make His face shine on you; and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace." -Numbers 6:24





"As for me, I am poor and needy; may the Lord think of me. You are my help and my deliverer; do not delay, O my God." — Psal

m 40:17

Thank you, and again thank you

Sincerely

Lisa



