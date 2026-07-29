my name is Dana Rivera please help if can God bles

Hello my name is Dana Rivera I need help,with my journey if you can I have alpha 1 antitrypsin I'm an SZ,I can't do my infusions for it to slow damage. Because I now have colon metastatic colonial stage 4 cancer. It's spread to my liver, I have done my 1st treatments. And CT scan showed its spread, and got bigger. If I need to get a liver transplant because Alpha 1 damage to my liver I will not be able to.and I am raising my granddaughter who is 15 now. She and my granaughter is my support. My granddaughter daughter is a trooper! But has to much on her mind. She has to see a therapist. Any help and many prayers would be greatly appreciated. GOD BLESS YOU