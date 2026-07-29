My name is Bushra, and I am fighting Stage 4

I really really need help for outstanding bills im overwhelmed and exhausted i feel right now. chemotherapy is very hard the donation s go to bills groceries car notes phone bills insurance they don't understand if someone cant work how they effort the bills im scred to be homeless my cradit is already under the line but no company understand they leep sending bills 🙏🙏🙏 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏💔💔💔💔💔Ongoing cancer treatments and medical care

Prescription medications and supportive therapies

Medical imaging, lab work, and specialist chemotherapies that support healing and recovery like bone marrow therapy, IV therapies and other therapies that help build my immune system. ♋️♋️♋️♋️♋️♋️♋️♋️😢😢😢😢😢😢😢

My Fight for Life – A Mother’s Silent Battle with Cancer with 3 beatyful children

I never thought my life would turn upside down like this. I am currently fighting cancer and going through chemotherapy treatments that have changed everything in my daily life.

Each treatment leaves me weak, exhausted, and emotionally drained. After every session, I have to stay isolated and quarantined because my immune system becomes very fragile. I spend most of my time at home, feeling cut off from the world, trying to recover from the side effects while also trying to stay strong.

But the hardest part is not just the illness—it is the fear and stress that comes with it.

I am constantly worried about my health, my future, and my ability to continue treatment. The emotional pressure is overwhelming. Some days I feel so scared and exhausted that I don’t even know how to keep going. But I also know I have responsibilities and people who depend on me.

On top of everything, the financial burden is crushing me. My medical bills, treatment costs, and daily living expenses are more than I can handle. I lie awake at night thinking about rent, medications, and how I will manage everything while I am unable to work.

This journey is painful, lonely, and extremely difficult—but I am still here fighting. I am trying my best to survive each day, one step at a time.

I am asking for help—not because I want to give up, but because I want a chance to continue my treatment and keep fighting for my life.

Every donation, every share, and every prayer means more than words can explain. It gives me hope on days when everything feels impossible.

Thank you for standing with me in this battle.