My Mum Isn’t Done Yet - Help Us Keep Her Here

The woman who raised me is slipping away. I need your help to bring her back

My mum.

She’s the one who put her hand on my forehead when I had fever at 2am.

She’s the one who stayed up with me before exams and told me “you’ve got this” even when I didn’t believe it.

She’s the one who remembers how I like my food and still asks if I’ve eaten.

Right now she can’t answer me back.

A few days ago she collapsed. We rushed her to the hospital and now she’s in ICU, in a coma.

I’m sitting beside her bed every day talking, praying, and hoping she can hear me.

The doctors are trying everything. But ICU, drugs, scans, and specialists cost so much. Every day the bill gets bigger.

I’m terrified. Not just of losing her, but of losing her because we can’t afford the care she needs.

I’m not ready to say goodbye.

I’m not ready for a house without her voice.

I’m not ready for my children and siblings to grow up without her hugs, her prayers, her laugh.

That’s why I’m asking you.

If you can give anything at all, it will go straight to her hospital bills so we can keep fighting for her.

If you can’t give, please share this and keep her in your prayers. One share could reach the person who can help us.

I still believe she’ll open her eyes.

I still believe she has more birthdays to celebrate with us. More “I’m proud of you.” More Sundays together.

Thank you for reading this. Thank you for caring about someone’s mum. It means the world to me.