My mother’s journey

My mother is currently on dialysis and needs to go to her treatments three days a week—Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. I am the one who makes sure she gets to her appointments, has her medicine, and gets the food she needs. Unfortunately, my car was recently repossessed because I had to stop working to help my mother, and now I can’t take her to her treatments or anywhere else she needs to go. I don’t have much time left to get it back, and I’m feeling overwhelmed and scared for my mother’s well-being.

This car is our lifeline. Without it, my mother can’t get to her dialysis appointments, pick up her medicine, or get groceries. I’m doing everything I can to get it back, but I can’t do it alone. The money raised will go directly toward getting my car back so I can continue caring for my mother and making sure she gets to her treatments and appointments.

Anything helps—even a share. I know not everyone is able to donate, and that’s okay. I usually don’t do this, but I have to for my mother’s sake. Thank you to anyone who donates or shares. Your support means the world to us.





I am only 1500 away from making this happen!



