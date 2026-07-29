My mother has been diagnosed with brain Tumour

First of all, I apologize to all of you.. because my country is Sri Lanka, but this site is not valid for my country, so I have chosen the USA as the country here.

My mother has been diagnosed with brain cancer. I hope for support to treat her as soon as possible. My mother needs to have a major surgery as soon as possible. The doctor said that the surgery must be done as soon as possible or it will be life-threatening. We are a very poor family in Sri Lanka. Please, I kindly ask you to help me with this. I can present all the information here, including the letter given for the initial surgery. I kindly request you to help me obtain this amount as soon as possible.