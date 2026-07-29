Hi super people, I hope everyone is doing great and living life to the fullest with your beloved friends and families 🙂





Still having a mother at my age of 42 is a huge blessing and I dedicate my whole life to her. My 69 year old mom had a heart attack last year and it changed my life drastically, her specific heart condition makes it impossible to put stent nor do bypass surgery and now she’s diagnosed with ‘Congestive Heart Failure’ and a heart pumping capacity of only 30% and the doctor said it will keep declining as a “natural consequence” 🧐☹️. Heart failure is the term we never want to hear to ever happened to everyone let alone our parents, it makes breathing difficult due to fluid accumulation in the lungs because the heart fails to send blood to the kidneys at a normal rate. It is painful to know my mom suffer from this condition, I decided to quit my job to take care of her full time!

I can see that her condition is worsening, unable to sleep at night anymore without oxygen supply, constant waking up gasping for air. So I finally decided, as a last resort, to took her up to a herbalist clinic that specializes in cardiac treatment alternative (blood vessel angiogenesis and heart cell regeneration therapy), and it turns out that was a very good decision.

After 2 months of receiving intensive herbal medicine (48 capsules a day!) her condition is improving, her breathlessness and fatigue is fading away and she feels stronger by the day! I couldn’t be more grateful than this. The main program will took approximately 8 to 12 months, and I already paid for 4 months. This is where the problem begins; for our currently living condition it’s not easy to afford US$1800-2000 per month (medicine cost plus various lab test and consultation fees).. and I currently don’t have a steady income other than occasional Work From Home remote video editing (color grading). My savings are already drained too pay the bills since last month.





Sadly, my mom’s heart therapy has to stop now until I can afford the remaining 6-8 months, with no good paying job, I can’t see that coming… it’s been almost 2 months now without the medicine and last night I can see her breathing begin to trouble again… 😢





Any help from you super people will be greatly appreciated. I’m genuinely only wanted to resume my mom’s heart therapy as soon as possible and complete the whole program, as I believe this is the best treatment for her heart ❤️





Thank you so much 🙏🏽