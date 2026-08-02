MY MOM :

My mom has had health issues for a really long time. I’ve been taking care of her for the past year permanently as she is very sick. In December of 2025 , she needed surgery and by God’s grace it was successful. However she still lives on medication and has chronic pain majority of the time , unfortunately yesterday (7 August 2026) she had another seizure and she needs emergency surgery to remove a blood clot from her brain causing these attacks. My mom is the most kindest, wholehearted person that does not deserve this pain. If anyone has it in their heart to help out in any way , it would mean the absolute world to us.





Thank you.



