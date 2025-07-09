My mom needs emergency kidney transplant surgery.

Help Me Fight for My moms Life: she Need money for a Kidney Transplant surgery





My name is glory and today I am reaching out with a heart full of hope. I never imagined I would have to ask for help, but I am now facing the biggest battle of my life.





My mom have been diagnosed with severe kidney disease, and the doctors have told me that she urgently need a kidney transplant to survive. Every day is filled with hospital visits, medications, tests, and pain. Simple things that many people take for granted—walking, eating, sleeping, and spending time with loved ones—have become incredibly difficult for my mom





The cost of her treatment, dialysis, medications, and the transplant surgery is far beyond what I or my family can afford. We have used our savings and done everything we can, but it is no longer enough.





I am not asking for luxury or comfort. I am simply asking for the chance to save my mom's life . Every donation, no matter how small, brings her one step closer to receiving the lifesaving transplant she desperately need. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing my story with others. Your kindness could help save my mom'slife.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your prayers, your generosity, and your support during this difficult time. Your compassion gives me strength and hope that I can overcome this challenge.





May God bless you for every act of kindness you show.