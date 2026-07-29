My mom has cancer

My mom works herself so hard everyday, her thumb barely works, her body is breaking down all just to support me, she's the best mother I could ask for, recently we found out she has cancer in her uterus, she's getting surgery to cut her uterus out, but the problem is her job is only giving her 60% of her pay, and we barely survive as is now, she'll barely make mortgage payments, I don't know what else to do, please world, we need help