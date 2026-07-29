My Mom emergency surgery

Hello Everyone!!

My name is Olga. 8 years ago i brought my Mother from Russia to live with me sence she was getting older and could not live by herself anymore.

She worked all her life in medical field in Russia and no credit hours available to apply here in USA so she was denied any medical insurance like medicare or any other . Last month she became violently ill with severe abdominal pain . We rashed to ER. Where she was taken to emergency surgery upon arrival. Her gallbladder has ruptured and gallstone blocked her pancreatic duct. The surgery went well and

Week later I brought her back home from hospital. Three weeks later we recieved a bill of $75763. 75 Thousand!!!! I applyed for financial aid and they covered 50%.

And im greatfull so greatfull ... but it left me with anorher $25 thousand to find.. i exosted all my options.. all i have left is to drop to my knees and beg people for help.. i dont know maybe im to naive to believe that anyone will read this or care.

but i will give it a chance. And ask the people and the World.. Would you.help me please???

Sincerely

OLGA S.