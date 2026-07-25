My Mom and Dog need help after surviving a Big Dog

My mom and dog got attacked by a homeless man white BIG pitbull dog and got bit all over and a chunk of her leg ripped off. My mom and dog was sent to the hospital and the cops did not catch the dog to check for rabies but arrested the guy on a separate charge. so my mom had to go to the emergency room to get all her rabies shots and to get treated for her leg and my mom insurance doesn't want to cover anything and we are up to 60K in bills.