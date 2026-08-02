My Mission to Puerto Rico

This August, I’ll be stepping into a new season and moving to Puerto Rico for about a year or two to serve the Lord through missions and the local church, TERRAVIV.

I truly believe God is leading me into this season, and I’m going with an open heart, ready to serve, grow, share the Gospel, and be used wherever He leads me.

As I prepare to leave, I’m raising support to help with the expenses that come with living and serving in Puerto Rico. If you feel led to give, whether big or small, I’m incredibly grateful. More than anything, I ask that you keep me in prayer for God’s provision, protection, guidance, and for the people I’ll have the opportunity to serve and encounter.

I’m thankful for everyone who chooses to support me through giving, prayer, or encouragement as I take this step of faith.

“Here am I. Send me!” — Isaiah 6:8

Thank you for being a part of this journey and what God is going to do in Puerto Rico through TERRAVIV.