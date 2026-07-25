My Lung Cancer Journey

I have accumulated some high expenses and we are about to lose our car. We need help in all financial matters to help get us through my Journey with Lung Cancer.

STORY:

﻿﻿﻿﻿During routine pre surgical testing in February for an SI Joint Fusion a mass was found in my left upper lung. After surgery on March 5th the doctor ordered a chest CT which led to a PetScan. After the PetScan results came in they decided I needed a Biopsy on the mass. This has led to a Lung Cancer diagnosis on April 29th.

Since the 29th I have had several procedures and test and on June 16th I had 3/4 of my left lung removed and will be starting chemotherapy soon.



