My lively hood

Hello my name is jessica,

I'm reaching out and asking , if anyone could possibly help , even if it's just a dollar every cent counts. But I have no one else to ask. My car broke down, took it to the shop. I had bought an extra warranty. Plan was paying $200 a month. The shop went ahead and fixed my vehicle, costing $3200 Also had a rental vehicle during the 2 weeks that I thought my contract covered, which it does.They reimbursed me after sixty days. I am not the type of person to do this but I have to return the rental today.I'm gonna be without a vehicle which means no way to work. I live 20 min drive from the nearest city. In my vehicle is how i'm able to work since I drive for work. If I could get any kind of help, I would truly appreciate it. God bless Jessica Tink