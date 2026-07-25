My life for His life

6 years ago, God came to me in a dream. He revealed himself to me in a mighty way. When I woke up, I knew it was the God of the bible. It was something that I was sure of, like that understanding was given to me from Him. The next day I began searching for what my dream meant. In the process of searching for interpretation, I was led into watching heaven and hell testimonies, next thing I know I’m saying a prayer because I want to surrender to this God that is real and I want to know Him. The bible isn’t just stories; I now know it to be completely true in every way. God manifested in my office; I could not see Him, but I felt His presence exactly in the same way as the dream. I felt Him reach inside my chest and all of a sudden, I could feel, like I had never really felt before my entire life. Little did I know He gave me a new heart of flesh and for the first time in my life I could see sin everywhere. I noticed I was a slave to it. So was everyone else; it was physically painful to sin and also to witness sin. It was like a knife in my chest. I begged God to show me how to be free from it, He led me to a video, that told me in the first 10 minutes everything I had been through, and it was all in the bible. In the video it said, “when you repent, God will turn your heart of stone to a heart of flesh and you will see your sin, then you’ll notice you’re a slave to sin”. All of that was exactly as I had lived it just yesterday, and he spoke in the video about baptism and how we are unified with Jesus Christ in his death and resurrection and set free from the slavery of our sinful nature and then we are to receive the free gift of the Holy Spirit. I attended this brothers meeting and got born again and set free from all my medication and healed and able to freely follow the Lords leading no longer in slavery to the sinful nature I was born with, but my free will truly restored to partake of the tree of eternal life now. Praise Jesus, for what He did for us. People don’t know, and it brings me to tears. The amount of freedom I received and continue to be brought into through my relationship with Him is unlike anything I have ever experienced.

For a little while I ran with a wonderful ministry that taught me how to walk out the gospel, book of acts style. I learned how to pray for healing, deliverance, how to share the gospel, my testimony, how to baptize and walk people through salvation. We did tent revivals during COVID and saw many people get healed and set free and born again. I went back home to Colorado to set it on fire for Jesus! What ended up happening was the Lord brought me to a place where I could marinate, grow and learn His leading better. I went through a season of Him building me up and preparing me for His purpose. What a beautiful season of growth.

A year ago I went to a Holy Spirit Conference with a sister in the Lord and I saw brother Daniel Kolenda and what he spoke about moved me so much, brought forth a conviction and a fire inside of me and I heard the Lord say “this is what I made you for” and I knew it was time. The Lord was pushing me toward the Christ for all Nations missionary School. I have been prepared by Him and I am ready to sell everything and move forward in the Lords calling on my life. Yes, my life has been a walking mission field. I have not been stagnant since being back to Colorado. I have been so blessed to see many people come into the kingdom and to be used as a tool for that.

I have a hard time asking for donations. Our family always looked at it as a form of “begging”. It was just how we were raised. Through prayer and discussion with other brethren I have come to understand that the workers who go out to “tend the field” the ones who are sharing the good news, were always taken care of by the support of the body. Whether it be with a hot meal or a place to stay, with money or anything that was needed, the body always made sure to take care of their own. So, I am lovingly asking for you to give as the Lord leads your heart. To partner with me in this journey to spread the word and the gospel of Jesus Christ to the world and those who have not heard it yet. If you would like to know more about my story do message me and let's sit down and talk more. It would bless me to know you.

A year ago I went to a Holy Spirit Conference with a sister in the Lord and I saw brother Daniel Kolenda and what he spoke about moved me so much, brought forth a conviction and a fire inside of me and I heard the Lord say “this is what I made you for” and I knew it was time. The Lord was pushing me toward the Christ for all Nations missionary School. I have been prepared by Him and I am ready to sell everything and move forward in the Lords calling on my life. Yes, my life has been a walking mission field. I have not been stagnant since being back to Colorado. I have been so blessed to see many people come into the kingdom and to be used as a tool for that.

I have a hard time asking for donations. Our family always looked at it as a form of “begging”. It was just how we were raised. Through prayer and discussion with other brethren I have come to understand that the workers who go out to “tend the field” the ones who are sharing the good news, were always taken care of by the support of the body. Whether it be with a hot meal or a place to stay, with money or anything that was needed, the body always made sure to take care of their own. So, I am lovingly asking for you to give as the Lord leads your heart. To partner with me in this journey to spread the word and the gospel of Jesus Christ to the world and those who have not heard it yet. If you would like to know more about my story do message me and let's sit down and talk more. It would bless me to know you.

The money will go toward missionary training for the second year. The first year has been taken care of by the grace of God. It will go toward an emergency fund as well as future travel for missions. In August I will be driving by myself to Florida from Colorado, with everything I have packed in the car the Lord blesses me with because the car I currently have is not going to make it to Florida. If you feel lead to give with money, prayers, or you know someone who may have an affordable good quality vehicle, with words of support or blessings or any other way. I will take them and be eternally grateful for what you gave from the depth of your heart. Bless you all.