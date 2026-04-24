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My Life Changed in Seconds: Help a Mother Rebuild

Goal$40,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byGrettel Nunez

My Life Changed in Seconds: Help a Mother Rebuild

My name is Grettel Nunez de Villavicencio, and I am a mother living in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Before November 5, 2025, I was an independent, hardworking woman. I worked honestly as a Lyft driver, earning approximately $3,400 to $3,500 per month. My vehicle, valued at approximately $30,000, was not a luxury. It was my livelihood and the way I supported myself and my daughter.

On November 5, 2025, my life changed in seconds.

While working as a Lyft driver, I unknowingly transported a passenger who was later identified as John Massa. I had no knowledge of his background or that he was involved in a law enforcement operation.

During the attempted arrest, I personally saw the passenger display a firearm. Fearing for my life, I immediately exited my vehicle. Within seconds, while I was still standing next to my car, officers opened fire.

I was an innocent civilian caught between an armed suspect and law enforcement officers during a life-threatening event I did not cause and could not have anticipated.

Since that night, my life has not been the same.

I have been diagnosed with Major Depressive Disorder and trauma-related symptoms consistent with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). I continue to receive medical and mental health treatment. I struggle with anxiety, depression, fear, intrusive memories, emotional distress, and sleepless nights.

Because of the trauma, I have been unable to work for approximately seven months. My vehicle was declared a total loss. I lost not only my transportation, but also my ability to earn a living.

Financially, everything has become overwhelming. I have accumulated approximately $35,000 in debt. I have struggled to pay rent, utilities, medical expenses, and basic needs. The resources that helped me survive are becoming exhausted.

I am also the primary caregiver of my young daughter. One of the hardest parts of this journey has been trying to remain strong for her while dealing with trauma, financial fear, and uncertainty about our future.

I have filed claims through Nebraska Crime Victim Reparations and Nebraska Department of Administrative Services – Risk Management. Those claims are still pending. I continue seeking answers, records, accountability, and fair compensation, but the process is slow.

I am asking for help because I am trying to rebuild my life.

Funds raised will help with:

  1. Rent and utilities
  2. Basic living expenses
  3. Medical and mental health treatment
  4. Debt caused by months without income
  5. Transportation needs
  6. Stability for my daughter and me while my claims remain pending

Before this happened, I worked hard and supported my family through my own efforts. I never imagined I would one day have to ask others for help.

I am not asking for luxury. I am asking for a chance to stay stable, continue treatment, care for my daughter, and rebuild my life after a traumatic event that changed everything.

Any donation, prayer, or share means more than I can express.

Thank you for reading my story and for helping me not feel forgotten.







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