My Last Push: ₦140,000 Between Me and My Degree

My name is Onuche Samuel, a final-year student of History and International Studies at Kogi State University, Anyigba.

I have trained myself through school. No family support, no sponsor, just my own hands, my own hustle, and a stubborn belief that I would finish what I started. Every session, I worked, saved, and paid my way, semester after semester, year after year.

This final semester, I poured everything I had left into my final year project, the research, the printing, the materials, all of it came from my personal savings. I didn't hold anything back, because I believed once I crossed that line, the rest would somehow work out.

It hasn't. Not yet.

Tomorrow morning, July 1st, my final exams begin, the last set of exams standing between me and a degree I have fought for alone, for years. But I need ₦140,000 in school fees to be allowed into that exam hall, and right now, I don't have it.

If I miss this, it isn't just a delay. It means an entire extra year repeating this semester, finding new fees I don't have, watching classmates I started with graduate while I'm still here, still trying.

I'm not asking for charity I won't work for. I've proven, every single semester, that I show up and I do the work. I'm asking for a bridge ₦140,000 to get me across this last, narrow gap between where I am and where years of sacrifice were always meant to lead.

If you can help, even with a small amount, it will count. If you can share this with someone who can, that might matter even more.

Thank you for reading this far. It means more than you know.

Onuche Samuel, Department of History and International Studies, Kogi State University, Anyigba