My Last Coins... For Them

I am a very simple person; I barely manage to secure my daily bread. Most of the time, I find myself calculating every penny just to afford a meal. I don’t like to talk about my struggles, and I hate it when anyone feels sorry for me.





But there is one thing I cannot ignore: the stray cats on the streets. I can't bear to see them hungry, especially the little ones. For years, I’ve tried to share whatever little I have with them, even if it's just a piece of bread or some leftover food. Not for any reason other than they are innocent creatures who don't deserve to suffer, and because I can't sleep knowing there are eyes watching me from a distance, waiting for any crumb of food.





Today, I am exhausted. Prices have soared, and I can no longer balance feeding myself and feeding them. Honestly, I have nothing left to give them. I stood in front of an empty bowl today and I couldn't bear to meet their gaze.





I am not asking for anything for myself. I am asking for help for them. Any small amount, even a tiny one, can buy a bag of dry food or a can of tuna. To them, that is their entire life. Help me help them. Not because of me, but because my conscience cannot stay silent.





All I need is for someone to feel what I feel. Thank you for listening.