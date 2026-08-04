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My Last Chance

Goal€80,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byPeter Horvath

My Last Chance

I am raising funds for:

– A cornea transplant

– Housing expenses

– Medical examinations and treatments

– Paying off the debts I accumulated during the years I was unable to work, for which I am

now being pursued by debt collection agencies


My story:

About 4–5 years ago, my life was turned upside down when I lost both of my parents just one

year apart.

My mother passed away after suffering a stroke and my father died from dementia. Both of them

required medical care for about a year before they passed away, which placed an enormous

financial burden on me.

Shortly after that, I developed a severe bacterial eye infection caused by wearing contact

lenses. As a result, I nearly lost the sight in my right eye. Although the infection was eventually

treated, my vision in that eye recovered to only about 40%, even with glasses.

This has such a significant impact on my ability to work that I have lost numerous jobs because I

cannot see well enough to perform certain tasks properly. My ophthalmologist has

recommended a cornea transplant as the best chance of improving my vision.

I have never given up. I kept searching for new opportunities and trying to rebuild my life, but

each attempt ended the same way.

Today, I am struggling just to cover my basic living expenses and I have no savings left. My

situation feels completely hopeless. Meanwhile, debt collection agencies continue to pursue me

for debts that I am unable to repay.

Over the years, I have had a number of health issues that require medical attention, but since I

cannot afford the necessary examinations and treatments, I am currently trying to ignore

them—even though they have a major impact on my everyday life.

I am now renting a single room in shared accommodation with four other people who are

practically strangers to me. Due to cultural differences, there are constant hygiene problems

and other conflicts in our daily lives. To be frank, living in these conditions has become

emotionally exhausting.

For years, I fought these battles alone. But now, the hope that I can overcome all of this by

myself has completely disappeared. As difficult and uncomfortable as it is for me to ask for help,

I feel that this fundraiser is my last chance. I can only hope for the kindness, compassion, and

generosity of others.

Every donation will make a real difference. Please consider sharing my story so it can reach

more people. I am deeply grateful to everyone who supports me!

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