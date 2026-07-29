My Lady needs a dental cleaning.

Hi all!

My poor girl needs a dental cleaning and my vet has informed me that it will be anywhere between 800-2000 dollars depending if they have to extract teeth. I have tried everything to clean her teeth and spent alot of money on products but only so much can be done. She really needs a deep clean and getting the money has been difficult. I hope i can fundraise the 2000 grand to cover all the costs of this procedure. Thank you everyone!