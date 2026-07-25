My Korea Journey

Hey I’m Xaviah. I’m 19, I’m from Utah, and I’m moving to Korea.





I lived there for almost three months and it genuinely changed my life. The culture, the language, the people — I fell in love with all of it. And now I’m going back, this time for school and to document the whole thing on social media.





Before I even land I’ve already spent just over $3,000 on flights, housing, and tuition. I’m funding this myself through web design and content creation but every little bit helps.





Anything you contribute goes directly toward keeping this journey going — school, content, and building something worth following.





Come along for the ride.





— Xaviah