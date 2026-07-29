My Journey to Union University Mobile

Hi Everyone!

My name is Alyssa LeBlanc.

I am 18 years old, and this fall I will be attending Union University in Mobile Alabama.

This is a one year ministry school led by

Pastor Damon Thompson.





I truly believe the Lord is calling me into a deeper season of pursuing him and saying “YES” to His purpose for my life.

This will be a year of my life to fully dive into His Presence, His voice, His purpose, and who He created me to be.





One of the things that drew me to this ministry is their heart for leading their students into a deeper knowledge of who they are in Christ, and how much they are truly loved by Him.





I’ve attended services there many times, and every time I have felt the presence of Jesus so strongly. There is such freedom, love, purity, and adoration in their worship.

The way they teach, and pursue the heart of the Lord has impacted me deeply.

Over this next year I will be learning from teachers and mentors who have deep relationships with the Lord, and understand their beloved identity. They will be examples of a lifestyle of surrender, and devotion to the Lord.





As exciting as this opportunity is, it also comes with financial challenges.

I am hoping to raise enough funds to help cover tuition, and living expenses while there.

Tuition is $4,800 and an apartment with a couple of roommates will be around $5,500 for the time I will be there.





Each and every donation given is a seed being sown into Gods call on my life. This will be a season where I believe the Lord is going to transform me, stretch me, mold me, and use me for His Kingdom.





More than anything, I ask for your prayers and your encouragement.

Thank you for believing in me, investing in me, and being a part of my story.

I am so grateful, and excited for what God will do in my next season.

I love you all,

Alyssa 💕