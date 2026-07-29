My Journey To Stability

Hi friends,

I’m Katrina, and I’ve always believed in the power of community and the kindness of others. Before the pandemic, I was thriving in the tourism industry, doing work that brought me joy. But when COVID hit, everything changed. Tourism collapsed, and I lost my job. Like so many, I had to adapt, taking a retail position just to make ends meet.





Then, another setback hit: a 20-pound sign fell on my head at work, leaving me with a traumatic brain injury, nerve damage, and chronic pain. Since then, I’ve been fighting to rebuild my life, leaning on my faith and the support of those around me. I’ve leaned on my mom (who is retired and on a fixed income), explored new ways to contribute, and held onto hope that my disability approval would come through (it's been over a year now). But life doesn’t always go as planned. And right now, I’m facing another hurdle. My car—my lifeline to work and opportunity—has broken down, and without it, I’m struggling to cover even basic household expenses like groceries and utilities.





This isn’t just about fixing a car—it’s about restoring my independence and my ability to give back to others, just as I’ve always tried to do. I’ve never been one to ask for help, but I know that sometimes, we all need a little support to keep going.





If you’ve ever been moved by someone’s determination to overcome hardship, I’d be so grateful for your help. Whether it’s a donation, a prayer, or sharing this campaign, your support means more than words can express.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for being part of my journey.





With gratitude,

Katrina





P.S. Every contribution, no matter the size, makes a difference. Together, we can turn this challenge into a testament of hope and resilience.