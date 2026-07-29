My husband's legacy

My name is Michelle, and I am trying to raise money for my husband Justin so he can follow his dream of opening up his own BBQ restaurant. We have been married for 14 years and he has been talking about and trying to plan a way to do all of this and it depresses him and myself that he isn't able to follow his dream since the accident and I have figured I would give this a try to see if there is anyone out there that is willing to help My husband was a truck driver for nearly 21 years and has taken what he has learned from different styles of BBQ from across the country and combined it into his own style. This will allow him to create a legacy for our family and provide for us since he can no longer drive a truck for a living after his accident last year.