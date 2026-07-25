My husbands freedom

Help Us Give My Husband a Fair Chance at Justice

My husband is currently incarcerated, and we are asking for your support as we work to hire an attorney to review his case and fight for the legal representation he deserves.

Our family has faced years of emotional, financial, and personal hardship while navigating the justice system. Despite every obstacle, we have never lost hope. We believe everyone deserves a fair opportunity to have their case fully reviewed by an attorney who is committed to advocating for them.

Unfortunately, quality legal representation is expensive, and we cannot do this alone. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward attorney fees and legal expenses. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, and community would mean just as much.

Your kindness, prayers, and support give our family hope during one of the most difficult seasons of our lives. Thank you for standing with us and helping us take one more step toward justice.

With gratitude,

Amanda and Family



