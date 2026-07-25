My house was destroyed in a bizarre fire

Good day to everyone.

I know you've probably heard about Nigeria scamming but this isn't one of it. On the 21st of June 2026 around past 6, a fire started in my neighbour's house and spread to my room. Unfortunately, emergency responders didn't arrive on time and the house was burnt (the fire spread quickly as the house was built with bamboo and mud, then plastered with cement.) I lost everything from my bed, to my phone, my clothes, shoes, bag, and most importantly my shelter. I've appealed to the government of Cross River but I've received no compensation, so therefore, I'm at a loss and this is my last resort and I'm turning to you guys for help. This money would go into first, paying for a suitable house to stay in and for foodstuff as I am living hand-to-mouth for the moment. Please help me, and as you do so, God will reward you accordingly. Thank you for your attention