My house need to renovate after flooding

My name is Akila Roshan, and I am reaching out with a heavy heart after a devastating flood destroyed our home and damaged nearly everything we owned.





The flood came suddenly and left our family without safety, comfort, and many basic necessities. Our home suffered severe damage, and we lost furniture, clothes, important belongings, and essential household items. This disaster has placed us in a very difficult situation emotionally and financially.





We are now trying to rebuild our lives step by step, but the costs of repairs, temporary shelter, food, clothing, and daily living are more than we can manage alone.





I am humbly asking for your support during this difficult time. Any donation, no matter how small, will help us recover and move forward. Even sharing this message with others would mean a lot to our family.





Your kindness, prayers, and support give us hope in this painful moment.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for standing with us.





Sincerely,





Akila Roshan





Short Version for Social Media

Our home was destroyed in a devastating flood, and my family lost many essential belongings. We are struggling to recover and rebuild our lives. Any donation or share would help us during this difficult time. Thank you for your kindness and support.





— Akila Roshan