My home is in truble..

As you can see from the photos, there is significant mold throughout the basement that needs to be professionally remediated as soon as possible. I also need some minor repairs completed before I can put the house on the market.

Right now, my sweet kitties and I are staying with family in a clean and safe home, and I am incredibly grateful for their support. Unfortunately, this is only a temporary solution, and I need to find a place of my own soon. Returning to my home is simply not an option until these issues are addressed.

Any donation, no matter the amount, will bring me one step closer to making the necessary repairs, selling my home, and getting back on my feet. Your kindness and generosity mean more than words can express.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart, and God bless.