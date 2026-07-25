My Health Journey by Zachary Kennemore

I estimate that I first began experiencing symptoms about two years ago (2024). Back then it was only mild fluid retention in my legs so I didn't think too much about. In September of that year (2024), I gained employment at Publix, during which time, my legs & lower body continued to build up fluid to the point that it would effect the way I walked and people began to notice. As it became more uncomfortable for me, I decided to seek medical assistance. I found Reagan Medical Center, which doesn't require insurance. I entered the building on April, 24th 2025 & got a medical examination which included, a physical exam, an electrcardiogram, an X-ray, urine sample, and blood work/labs. Most of the tests came back normal with the exception of some of my protein levels being slightly low and, more importantly my bilirubin levels were high & my albumin levels were low. The nurse gave me a prescription for a loop diuretic called "furosemid," 20mg to be taken twice a day. They asked me to stop back by for a follow-up visit & on the 28th, I did just that. They ran more blood work/labs & found similar results. The nurse asked if I had been taking the diuretic, I admitted that I hadn't, she urged me to & as I took it, it made me have to pee very frequently, however, it worked miracles! By the time my month supply was up, all of the excess fluid in my body was gone!

Unfortunately, as I had run out of the prescription and requested a refill, which was denied, fluid began to return.

Reagan Medical Center referred me to get an ultrasound scheduled for July, 25 2025 & the results were that I had a lot of fluid build-up & an enlarged liver. Five days later, on the 30th, I got a CT Scan at the Reagan imagining center, they gave me this really nice drinking cup. The results came back with, "scarring on the lower pole right kidney," & "subtle nodular liver serosa," besides the fluid build-up.

From here, they referred me to a specialist, Gastroenterology Associates of Gainesville.

My first visit with Gastroenterology Associates of Gainesville went well save two points, first the nurse practitioner issued a refill of my diuretic but didn't communicate it clearly to me so I continued without it. The reason the diuretic wasn't refilled initially is that it can potentially damage the kidneys & they wanted to get labs done before I continued & follow-up blood work a week later. I couldn't afford the lab work (little did I know the hospital would've worked me). On the positive, they did schedule a fibroscan on September, 18 2025. A few days after getting the fibroscan, I got a phone call from Gastroenterology Associates of Gainesville telling me that the results are "consistent with cirrhosis."

I decided to try & save up money to get that blood work done. As Christmas came my condition got noticeable worse, my abdomen was filling with a lot of fluid as well as my left arm. When my manager saw my arm, he decided to take me off the schedule for a bit to recover. January passes, & although my condition seemed to have improved since Christmas it was far from great. On February, 9th 2026 I got a follow-up with Gastroernologist, I still lacked the money, my aunt gave me everything I needed & then some! I got the labs done & received a refill of my diuretic but at a high dose taken less frequently (40mg once a day). An operation called "paracentesis," where they inject a local anesthetic & then a catheter into the abdomen to drain excess fluid, was arranged for scheduling.

I applied for financial aid at the hospital & it has covered all of my hospital expenses! On April 8th, 2026, I got approved for Medicaid, a requirements for liver transplants is to have insurance.

I scheduled the first paracentesis on May, 1st 2026, they drained 5 liters of fluid from my abdomen. Two weeks later, May, 14th, they drained an additional 7.5 liters. They informed me that the most they'll do at once is 10 liters.

On May, 14th, 2026, I visited the Gastroenterologist, they prescribed a "potassium-sparring" diuretic called "spironolactone." They initially prescribed a 25mg tablet taken twice a day but upped it to a 100mg tablet twice a day because of how much fluid I've got. I was referred to a cardiologist on a rush order, having me drive to Gainesville for the first available doctor. It was well worth it because Dr. Charles was the coolest doctor I'd ever met! This visit on May, 15th 2026 went great plus, I was able to get some Church's Texas Chicken on the way home!

May, 18th 2026, I got an MRI. This should've been a simple thing but become quite a day. On the way to the imagining center, I was looking on my phone to find the correct building but Google had the incorrect image throwing me off. I got distracted with it and ended up hitting the curb bursting two of my tires. I had to walk a couple of blocks to get to the imagining center, thankfully, my niece was with me and I had her run ahead so that she could begin the check-in process. I barely made my appointment. When getting the MRI, the nurse put headphones on my head that instructed me to hold my breath & relax. The excess fluid on my body has decreased my lung capacity making this task more difficult. After the appointment was complete, I got in touch with my insurance for roadside assistance and also called my sister-in-law, as she lived close by. I cannot express how blessed I am to have so many people in my life willing to help! Anyway, she drove us back to my car, waited with us for the tow truck and drove us to Pep Boys where my car was towed. From there, my brother offered to pay for my tires. Again, I cannot express how blessed I am!

Two days later, May, 20th 2026, I had another in-office visit with Gastroenterology Associates of Gainesville. They told me that they're going to arrange a biopsy of my liver and that they're recommending me to Emory for evaluation in order to get a liver transplant. They also wanted to get more labs done. Later that day, after I got my blood drawn for the labs, I got a couple of phone calls from Gastroenterology Associates of Gainesville warning me about a high potassium reading and telling me to go to the E.R.

I went to the E.R. and arrived at 7 pm. They took my information and had me wait in the waiting room. After some time a nurse came by and put a pump on my arm to check my blood pressure. Some time later than that, I was called back to a small exam room where they weighed me and asked a few questions about my visit. Then, back to the waiting room. Eventually, I'm called and told to follow a nurse down a long hallway. Finally arriving in a room with several beds separated by curtains. A pulse reader was strapped to my finger, and an I.V. stuck in my left arm. They drew more blood to test and hooked up a saline solution bag. Another nurse attached a 12 led EKG to check my heart. They also had me give a urine sample. The way I'm telling it sounds like this all happened very rapidly but in reality, there is a long wait between each of these. After waiting a long time, a nurse told us (my niece was with me, a different niece that with the MRI, they're sisters) that the wing was closing down and they were moving me to another room. More time passes and the doctor comes in, he tells me that the high potassium was a "false negative" and this can happen when blood cells burst during the labs. They gave me two huge potassium pills to swallow and hooked up an potassium solution to my I.V. Once all this was done, and a long time passed, they realsed me from the E.R. It wasn't until 12:45am that I actually left the building!

On May 21st, 2026 at 10pm I went to get up from my chair and my legs just gave out on me plopping my bottom right in the floor. I admittedly was stuck for some time but managed to find a way to stand again. The next day, Gastroenterology Associates of Gainesville called and I told them what happened and they told me that my potassium levels can cause muscle weakness and it should return as my levels normalize but that she'd send a message to the doctor for his expert opinion. On Monday, June 2st, I had difficulty getting up from my chair but once up, I went to use the restroom where I ended up getting stuck on the toilet unable to stand. While there the Gastroenterology office called to tell me that I had a high white blood cell count and needed to go to the ER. I had one of my family members call the fire department to give me a boost. Once up, I was able to walk but decided the wise thing to do was to have the Fire department call me an ambulance. On the way out the front door, I stepped down the first step, no problem. When I went to walk down the second step, my legs gave out on me! Thankfully the firemen caught me and were able to put me on the stretcher to ride in the ambulance to the hospital.

The hospital staff were wondering and took really good care of me. The food was really good too! While at the hospital they tried to perform a paracentesis but I've developed fibrous tissue that would clog the cathedral, despite that, they did manage to remove 1.5 liters of fluid. They also performed a thoracentesis (draining fluid from around my lungs) which made it a bit easier to breathe. However, the main thing they did is put a lot of albumin in my blood and then the diuretic to drain as much fluid as possible. After seven days in the hospital I was released. The doctor prescribe an even more powerful diuretic which together eith the other has been working really well.









Your greatly appreciative neighbor,

Zachary H Kennemore