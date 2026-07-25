My health and journey with my teeth





My name is anna and I am a mother who is asking for help with something that is incredibly difficult for me to talk about.





I am missing teeth and desperately need dental treatment. What started as a dental problem has grown into something that is affecting my health, my confidence, and my everyday life. I have reached a point where I can no longer put this off, but the cost of the treatment I need is far beyond what I can afford on my own.





I am hoping to raise $18,000 to cover the dental care and treatment I desperately need. The deposit is 1000





Every dollar raised through this fundraiser will be used only for my dental treatment and related dental expenses. My goal is to get the care I need so I can begin moving forward with my health and my life.





As a mother, I have spent so much of my life putting my family first and doing everything I can to take care of the people I love. Asking for help for myself is incredibly hard. I am a kind and courageous person who has always tried to keep going, even during the hardest moments. But right now, I have to be honest and admit that I cannot do this alone.





Living with missing teeth has affected me in ways that are difficult to explain. It has affected my ability to feel confident, my emotional well-being, and my overall quality of life. I am also deeply concerned about the impact my ongoing dental problems are having on my health. I know I need to take action, and I am scared of what could happen if I continue to delay the treatment I need.





I am not asking for luxury or anything beyond what is necessary. I am asking for the opportunity to smile again and play with my children and husband and not constantly make my every day life about my teeth.