My Grandpa needs a gym membership

Hi, my name is Chris. My grandpa Vinny is my best friend. Sometimes he is very stubborn and makes all kinds of reasons why he doesn't work out and be happy. I think if I paid for his gym membership, he would be more likely to go workout. The gym will help him stay strong and independent so we can do fun things together. I will Offer to go with him and keep him company. I will lift weights with him.

I don't have money to pay for this because I'm in Jr. high school. My friends told me to start a fund raiser...so here I am. The basic membership costs $45 a month.

I think the best gym for him is a place called "Powerhouse Fitness" This place is down the street from Grandpas house. I will inspire him to take better care of his health.

Thanks for helping me with the gym fee.







