My Grand boys medical journey.

My family could use your prayers... and if you feel led, your support. ❤️

Many of you have followed bits and pieces of what my sweet grandsons, Carter and Spencer, have been going through. Their parents, Madison and Cory, have been living a journey no family ever expects—filled with countless doctor appointments, hospital stays, surgeries, therapies, unanswered questions, and an unwavering determination to fight for their boys.

After years of searching for answers, Carter has endured multiple surgeries, feeding and speech therapy, occupational therapy, hospitalizations, and now relies on an NG feeding tube. Spencer has also been battling unexplained health issues that led to repeated ER visits and hospital stays.

Recently, doctors discovered that both boys are dealing with Renal Tubular Acidosis (RTA), a rare genetic kidney disorder that causes acid to build up in the body and can lead to serious complications. This diagnosis has finally begun to connect the pieces of a very long and difficult puzzle, but there is still a long road ahead.

Tomorrow they will be traveling to Prosper, TX for another specialist appointment for Spencer. Then, later in July, both boys will undergo procedures at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth. They will both be placed under anesthesia for scopes and intestinal biopsies, and Carter will also have a G-button feeding tube placed to help ensure he receives the nutrition his little body desperately needs.

As you can imagine, this journey has placed an incredible emotional and financial strain on their family. Dad has to take significant time away from work for traveling to appointments and Mom made the difficult decision to leave her job so she could care for the boys full-time, and their days are filled with hospital visits, therapies, specialists, medications, and travel instead of the normal routines most families enjoy.

The expenses continue to grow—gas, hotel stays, meals while traveling, parking, medical supplies, and the many unexpected costs that come with caring for two medically complex children.

This is where I humbly ask for your help—but only if you feel led.

Your prayers are the greatest gift you can give. We truly believe God is carrying this family through every step of this journey, and we ask that you continue to pray for wisdom for the doctors, healing for Carter and Spencer, strength for Mom and Dad, and peace during the days ahead.

If you would also like to help ease some of the financial burden, I have created a GiveSendGo page. Every gift, no matter the size, is deeply appreciated, but please know there is absolutely no obligation. If giving financially isn't possible, sharing this post with others would mean just as much. Please add their names to your pray warriors list!

I've also created an Amazon Wish List with items the boys and family can use during hospital stays and at home. If you'd rather send something directly, that option is available as well.

❤️ GiveSendGo: [Insert GiveSendGo Link]

🛒 Amazon Wish List: [ https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/23HWB5JXIGPY4?ref_=cm_sw_r_apin_ggr-subnav-share_1TV2Y1RB4MQB17EFPKDM&language=en-US ]

Thank you for loving my family, praying for these precious boys, and walking beside them during one of the hardest seasons of their lives.

Please continue praying for Carter and Spencer as they face the appointments tomorrow, the procedures coming up, and all that lies ahead. We know God is bigger than any diagnosis, and we are trusting Him every step of the way.

"Carry each other's burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ." — Galatians 6:2