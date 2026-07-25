HELP ME RISE UP AGAIN.

In 2013, I had a beautiful family. Things turned once to the worst when they walked away, never to hear about them for more than 5 years. The lady I trusted was remarried to another guy, the worst of all, she had access to all my banks accounts and had drained them.





I was mentally disturbed, but at long last was taken for treatment at a government hospital in 2019. I have struggled much to rise again but I'm kind of feeling jinxed because no matter how hard I try, I fail. I was also diagnosed with ulcers and asthma, that means I have to get more funds to treat myself every now and then. Because I live from hand to mouth, I am requesting for a helping hand and a destiny helper to assist me navigate through the cruel life.





If I restart again to build myself, I'll say, GLORY BE TO GOD.

Please stand with me.