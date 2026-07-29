My goal is to save my mother; I have no one else. I pray to God that she will always be by my side and never leave me.





She will undergo brain surgery, preceded by two previous surgeries. The upcoming operation is very expensive and also extremely dangerous because it involves replacing an artery in the third layer of the brain (the arachnoid mater) and rerouting blood flow.





I will never tire of praying for anyone who stands by me, because in my time of need, they will not abandon me.





Thank you all.