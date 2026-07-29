My fundraiser to help me get started

I was doing very great in my life, living in a gated community, a dodge charger, I was happy, I had a boyfriend that stole my money for drugs constantly, kept stealing my car, and he ran me into the ground. I now have no car, a minimum wage job because it's within walking distance (i can't travel) i barley make 130 a week.. I live with a friend and i can't stay here forever... the goal of this fundraiser is to at least get me a car and/or somewhere to rent while I go back to my old job that helped me stay in such an expensive community and living good. I'm hoping someone/anyone thinks of helping me a little.